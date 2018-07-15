FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 15, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

US, China understand importance of aerospace to their economies - Boeing CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Sunday both the U.S. and Chinese governments understood the importance of aerospace to their economies, despite mounting trade tensions between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Farnborough Airshow, Muilenburg said the two trading powers had shared interests as China needed the air transport capacity and the United States relied on the sector for thousands of valuable export jobs.

“Aerospace thrives on global trade, free and open trade,” Muilenburg said.

While Boeing is “concerned” about ongoing trade tensions across the world, it has not yet seen a material impact on its business, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.