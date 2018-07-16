FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 16, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

'What's not to like?' Boeing, Embraer defend potential deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Top Boeing Co and Embraer SA executives on Monday defended their potential commercial aircraft partnership, saying they were confident it would win regulatory approval.

“I can’t anticipate that anyone will be against this project given the benefits that this will bring to Brazil,” Embraer’s Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva told a news briefing at Farnborough Air Show. “Who can be against more jobs, more exports, more technology, more access to capital?”

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.