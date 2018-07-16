'What's not to like?' Boeing, Embraer defend potential deal

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Top Boeing Co and Embraer SA executives on Monday defended their potential commercial aircraft partnership, saying they were confident it would win regulatory approval.

“I can’t anticipate that anyone will be against this project given the benefits that this will bring to Brazil,” Embraer’s Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva told a news briefing at Farnborough Air Show. “Who can be against more jobs, more exports, more technology, more access to capital?”