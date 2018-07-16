UK looking to Sweden, Japan in search for partners on new fighter jet

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain is talking to a number of potential partners for its new fighter jet project, Tempest, which it launched on Monday, a senior official in the UK’s Royal Air Force told Reuters.

“Sweden would be an interesting party, and we are having conversations with a lot of countries, (including) Japan,” Air Vice-Marshal Simon Rochelle said on the sidelines of the unveiling of a model of the new jet. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)