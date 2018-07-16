FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 16, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK to invest 2 bln stg in new fighter programme through 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain will invest 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) to 2025 to develop a fighter jet called Tempest that could be used with pilots or as a drone, its defence minister said on Monday, unveiling a life-sized model of the new stealthy warplane.

Gavin Williamson said the programme was aimed at ensuring Britain’s continued leadership in fighter technology and control of air space in future wars.

He said Britain, excluded for now from a Franco-German fighter programme launched in July 2017, remained open to partnering with other countries on the project, with an eye to seeing the new jet flying by 2035.

$1 = 0.7540 pounds Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.