July 16, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain to unveil model of new fighter jet, earmark funds-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Farnborough, ENGLAND, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Defence Minister Gavin Williamson will unveil a model of the country’s proposed new fighter jet at the Farnborough International Airshow and earmark 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) in funding for the project, a source said on Monday.

The aircraft, which will eventually replace the Typhoon fighter jet, will be developed and built by partners BAE Systems , Rolls-Royce and Leonardo, the source said. ($1 = 0.7553 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)

