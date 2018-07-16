FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 16, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

GE Aviation CEO says changes at GE no constraint for his business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - The overhaul at U.S. industrial giant General Electric Co is not a constraint for its aviation arm, “in fact I feel it’s the very opposite,” the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.

Following a year-long strategic review, GE said last month it would spin off its healthcare business and divest its stake in oil-services firm Baker Hughes, effectively breaking up the 126-year-old conglomerate.

“The changes in GE unlock if anything more capability out of GE Aviation. I don’t feel any constraints relative to what has happened in the past year - in fact I feel the very opposite,” David Joyce, CEO of GE Aviation and vice chairman of GE, told a news briefing at the Farnborough Airshow.

“We don’t feel we are under a lot more pressure than we were before.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.