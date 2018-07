FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Leasing company Goshawk Aviation is near a deal to place an order for around 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, worth $2.3 billion at list prices, industry sources said.

Boeing declined to comment and the leasing firm could not immediately be reached.

Sources had said earlier that Goshawk was interested in placing an order for aircraft like the 737 MAX. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)