LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Goshawk Aviation Limited has placed a firm order for 20 Airbus A320neo jets worth about $2.2 billion at list prices, the two companies said at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

Goshawk is a 50/50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Mark Potter)