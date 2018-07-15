L-3 hires former senior Lockheed official O'Bryan to head sales

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings said on Sunday it had hired former senior Lockheed Martin executive Steve O’Bryan as its global chief of business development, the latest in a series of strategic appointments aimed at expanding the company’s reach.

O’Bryan’s departure from Lockheed this spring had come as a surprise to many in the industry, given his long years of work drumming up business for the company’s F-35 fighter jet and in more recent years, helicopters, warships and other weapons.

At L-3, O’Bryan will be responsible for all aspects of organic growth, including U.S. military programmes and foreign sales, the company said.

L-3 Chief Executive Chris Kubasik, another former Lockheed executive, has charted an ambitious course to expand the company’s existing business and bulk up with acquisitions.

Last year, he hired former Navy weapons buyer Sean Stackley to join the company, as well as a well-respected former banker, Heidi Wood, who now head L-3's internal mergers and acquisitions team.