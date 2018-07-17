RPT-Japan's regional jet not flying so high after air show prang

(Repeats to link to pictures)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s efforts to show off its new regional jet, the MRJ, were dealt another setback on Tuesday after a prang forced it to skip a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow.

The 90-seat MRJ90, Japan’s first passenger plane since the 1960s, made a successful first demonstration flight on the opening day of the show near London on Monday and was due to fly again on day two.

However, it was damaged by a tow vehicle while being pushed back to its parking place, MRJ said on Tuesday.

“After initial evaluation of our aircraft, we have made the decision not to participate in the flight demonstration today and will focus on our static display,” the company said in a statement.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp launched the MRJ project a decade ago, but several delays later it is now only due to enter into service in mid-2020 with launch customer ANA Holdings Inc , rather than in 2013 as initially planned.

The MRJ is backed by a Japanese consortium led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)