Rolls-Royce says stockpiling of parts due to Brexit could start in Q4

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 17 (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce could start stockpiling parts later this year if it looked like Britain was heading towards a no-deal or disorderly exit from the European Union, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters at the Farnborough Airshow whether he was stockpiling parts, CEO Warren East said: “Not yet, but we might have to.”

He said that point was months away, adding: “Probably in Q4 this year.”

The CEO said British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, the so-called White Paper which was published last Thursday, had been good for the industry, but there was a long way to go before clarity was reached.

“The White Paper last week was incrementally positive in terms of context but it still leaves loads of unknowns,” he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)