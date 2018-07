FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said on Monday that China’s Sichuan Airlines had ordered 10 Airbus A350 XWB jets, confirming a deal struck earlier this year.

The order, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, is worth around $3.2 billion at list prices. (Reporting by Vicki Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)