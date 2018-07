FARNBOROUGH, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwanese start-up StarLux Airlines said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 17 wide-body planes from European planemaker Airbus.

The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, covers 12 Airbus A350-1000 and five A350-900 jets, which in total would be worth around $6 billion at list prices.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Starlux was poised to agree a deal for Airbus wide-body planes. (Reporting by Vicki Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)