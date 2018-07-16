CORRECTED-Pratt & Whitney promises to meet engine production demands

(Corrects to show Hayes is CEO of United Technologies not Pratt & Whitney)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp Chief Executive Greg Hayes said on Monday his company’s Pratt & Whitney unit will be able to overcome supply chain problems to ramp up engine production next year as planemakers’ orders swell.

Europe’s Airbus SE has said it is aiming for output of 60 narrowbodies a month in 2019 with surge capacity of 63 a month.

Speaking at a roundtable on innovation at the Farnborough Airshow, Hayes said he was confident Pratt & Whitney could meet its contractual obligations to Airbus.

“We will be able to ramp up and continue to work with both Boeing and Airbus on these ramps,” Hayes said. “The problem is always going to be capacity and supply chain and whether we can make the investments fast enough to satisfy their demand.”

“There’s no technological reason we can’t do it, it’s simply a supply chain constraint at this point,” Hayes added. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton)