Airbus in talks for new Viva Aerobus jet order - sources

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus is in talks with Viva Aerobus for a repeat order of up to 40 of its A320neo-family jets, industry sources said on Sunday.

The Mexican budget carrier has ordered 55 Airbus single-aisle aircraft of which 17 have so far been delivered.

An order for 40 aircraft would be worth some $4.4 billion at list prices, depending on the exact variant chosen.

Airbus declined to comment. The airline was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)