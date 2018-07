FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it had won 528 new orders and commmitments at the Farnborough Airshow this week, buoyed by demand for freighters as air cargo markets rebound.

Airbus said earlier it had won 431 new orders and commitments, including 60 for its newly rebranded A220, the former Bombardier CSeries. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Tim Hepher)