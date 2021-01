FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she had refused his extradition to the United States because of fears that he could commit suicide.