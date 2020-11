FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain hopes to be able to reach a trade agreement with Australia within months, British trade minister Liz truss said on Wednesday.

Truss said there had been substantial progress in talks so far, in areas such as data, digital and services.

“I hope we will be able to reach an agreement within months,” she told a parliamentary committee.