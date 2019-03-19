Review of rate to calculate compensation for personal injuries to start on March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Ministry of Justice said the Lord Chancellor will announce on Tuesday that the first review of the rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries will start on March 19.

The review, under the Damages Act 1996 as amended by the Civil Liability Act 2018, requires that the Lord Chancellor conduct the review and determine whether the rate should be changed or kept unchanged before Aug. 5.

Motor insurance prices in 2018 were pushed down by changes in the Ogden rate, used to calculate compensation for personal injuries, and the Civil Liability Bill, which includes reforms likely to reduce claims for whiplash injuries. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)