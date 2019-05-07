Regulator complaint against ex-Autonomy finance manager stayed pending trial

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council has stayed a formal complaint against Stephen Chamberlain, the former vice president of finance for software company Autonomy, pending the outcome of criminal charges in the United States.

Chamberlain is subject to 15 counts of fraud and faces trial in the United States.

He has consented to an order suspending him from membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) until formal complaint against him can be heard.

Formal complaints against Deloitte, Richard Knights and Nigel Mercer in relation to Autonomy are unaffected.

A separate formal complaint against Shushovan Hussain, former CFO of Autonomy, was stayed on 2 November 2018 and he was suspended as a member of ICAEW on the same date. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)