UK watchdog lodges complaint against Autonomy's auditors and finance executives

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council has lodged formal complaints against the auditors and two former finance executives of Autonomy, the software business that was sold to Hewlett Packard for $11 billion in 2011.

Britain’s accountancy watchdog said on Thursday that the conduct of auditors Deloitte, Richard Knights and Nigel Mercer, as well as that of former chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain and ex-vice president of finance Stephen Chamberlain, had fallen significantly short of standards expected of them. (Reporting by Ben Martin Editing by Edmund Blair)