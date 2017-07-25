Parents of UK baby Charlie Gard to return to court - Daily Mail

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard will return to the London High Court on Tuesday for a hearing to decide whether their son should have his life support withdrawn at home or in hospital, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on its website.

The 11-month-old baby suffers from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness, and his parents' long struggle to save him has drawn an international outpouring of sympathy.

His parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, gave up their legal battle on Monday, saying Charlie's condition had deteriorated too far for any possible recovery.

The new hearing is due to take place at 1300 GMT, according to a court listing. A judicial office spokesman said he did not know what the hearing was about.

A spokeswoman for Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie is being treated, was not immediately able to provide details. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)