FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
UK hospital regrets protracted dispute over Charlie Gard treatment
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 27, 2017 / 4:57 PM / in 20 days

UK hospital regrets protracted dispute over Charlie Gard treatment

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The British hospital treating Charlie Gard said on Thursday that it deeply regretted that "heartfelt differences" over how he should be treated had played out in court over such a protracted period.

A judge ruled earlier on Thursday that the 11-month-old baby would spend his final hours in a hospice before a ventilator that keeps him alive is turned off. His case has prompted a worldwide debate over who has the authority to decide the fate of an incurably sick child.

"Charlie's parents have tirelessly advocated for what they sincerely believed was right for their son, and nobody could fault them for doing so," a spokeswoman for Great Ormond Street said.

"We have tried absolutely everything to accommodate their final wishes.

"We deeply regret that profound and heartfelt differences between Charlie's doctors and his parents have had to be played out in court over such a protracted period." (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.