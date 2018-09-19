Santander shifts assets out of London to ring-fence UK unit

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Banco Santander UK has transferred 22.9 billion pounds ($30.1 billion) of assets and 20.7 billion pounds of liabilities to its Madrid-based parent group, the bank said, in a move to comply with new ring-fencing rules that come into force in 2019.

Banks operating in Britain must separate deposit-taking operations from riskier, investment banking before January 2019.

The assets shifted out of London represent 7 percent of Banco Santander’s British assets and 6.7 percent of its liabilities, according to the bank’s financial report for the first half of the year published on August 10. ($1 = 0.7598 pounds) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Julien Toyer)