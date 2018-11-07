UK watchdog proposes broadening scope of loan insurance complaints

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Banks in Britain should contact 150,000 people whose complaints regarding payment protection insurance (PPI) have already been rejected, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Wednesday.

“The proposed mailings will help certain consumers who have previously complained about regular premium PPI but been rejected to engage with our campaign and consider whether they want to make a new complaint about undisclosed commission before the deadline,” the FCA said in a statement.