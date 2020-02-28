Funds News
February 28, 2020 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

London jury clears former Barclays executives after fraud trial

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Three former Barclays executives were acquitted in London on Friday of charges they helped funnel 322 million pounds ($418 million) in secret fees to Qatar in return for rescue financing during the credit crisis.

In a sharp blow for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), a jury cleared Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris, and Richard Boath of fraud.

The men, aged between 61 and 64, denied any wrongdoing. Qatar, a major investor in Britain and still a significant Barclays shareholder, was neither investigated nor accused of wrongdoing. (Reporting By Kirstin Ridley Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

