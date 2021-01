FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House, as the corporation announced it will cut around 450 jobs from its news division, in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday that Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, had been selected as the preferred candidate to chair the BBC.

Sharp is expected to take up the post at the end of David Clementi’s term in February, the government said.