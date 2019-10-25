Industrials
October 25, 2019 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

British police arrest two more people over truck deaths

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested two more people over the deaths of 39 people found in a truck, believed to be Chinese nationals, on suspicion of human trafficking and manslaughter.

A man and a woman, both aged 38, were arrested in Warrington, northern England, Essex police said. The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
