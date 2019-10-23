Bulgaria has no link to truck death incident in UK-PM Borissov

SOFIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The people found dead in a truck in Britain could not have boarded the vehicle in Bulgaria because it had not entered the country since its registration there in 2017, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday.

Speaking to private BTV channel, Borissov said Bulgaria was cooperating with the British authorities in the investigation.

“The truck had been registered in 2017 in Bulgaria by an Irish woman. It then left the country and never re-entered. So there is no way that we can be connected, except from the registration plates of the truck,” Borrisov said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)