UK police appeal for two brothers from N.Ireland to hand themselves in over truck deaths

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British police, investigating deaths of 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London last week, appealed to two brothers from Northern Ireland to hand themselves in to detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten said Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 39, were wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking over the deaths of the 31 men and eight women discovered in the container in Grays.

“Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves into the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)