Industrials
November 22, 2019 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British police arrested a 23-year old man from Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their enquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.

“He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and remains in custody,” Essex Police said in a statement.

The man was arrested in Beaconsfield, a town 25 miles west of London, the statement said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by William Schomberg)

