UK police name Vietnamese truck victims; consulting over repatriation of bodies

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British police released the names of the 39 Vietnamese victims found dead in the back of a truck near London last month and said consultations had begun with Hanoi over repatriation of the bodies.

“This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores,” said Tim Smith, the Assistant Chief Constable of Essex Police.