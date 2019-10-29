Industrials
Vietnam says trying to speed up identification of UK truck dead

VINH, Vietnam, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam is trying to speed up the identification of its citizens who are suspected to have been among the people found dead in the back of a truck near London last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Cuong told Reuters on Tuesday.

A UK court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the group. The truck’s driver is facing charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.

“The nationality of the victims hasn’t been officially confirmed yet,” Cuong said on the sidelines of a conference in the northern-central town of Vinh.

Vietnam and Britian “are trying to speed up identification of the bodies, but no deadline has been set,” he said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Tom Hogue)

