Bank of England not out of firepower, Bailey says

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is not out of firepower for supporting Britain’s economy and will use it actively and aggressively if needed in response to future waves of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

“We must use policy actively and aggressively, and we have done that,” Bailey told a European Union banking conference.

“We are by no means out of firepower ... in terms of our policy tools, and we will use that firepower as appropriate, properly and strongly in response to second and third waves, where we think it is necessary,” he added. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones Editing by William Schomberg)