BoE's Bailey says 'extensive' work with banks underway on negative rates

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that “extensive work” was underway with banks to address how negative interest rates could be adopted in Britain, if needed.

Academic research suggests the structure of banking systems became increasingly important in terms of how interest rates of zero and below impact the economy, Bailey said.

“Most countries that have used negative rates have not on the whole used them in the retail deposit world,” Bailey said in remarks following the publication of the BoE’s Financial Stability Report.