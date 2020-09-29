BoE realistic about challenge of sub-zero rates for banks-Bailey

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday he did not rule out using negative interest rates but that the central bank was realistic about the challenges they would pose for the banking system.

Bailey, in an online speech given to Queen’s University Belfast, reiterated that the BoE had not yet reached a judgment on whether or when to use sub-zero rates for the first time. (Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Gareth Jones)