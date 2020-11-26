BoE's Bailey says he backs Sunak's latest spending plans

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey endorsed finance minister Rishi Sunak’s latest spending plans and said the government was right to provide major support to the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is absolutely sensible that public resources, resources of the state, are being used to cushion the huge impact of this absolutely unprecedented shock,” Bailey told BBC Radio Devon before speaking to local businesses.

“We are smoothing the (financial) impact over a number of years to come, and that is the right thing to do,” he added. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)