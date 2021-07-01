Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

BoE's Bailey warns against over-reaction to rising inflation

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday it was important not to over-react to a rise in inflation that was likely to prove temporary.

“It is important not to over-react to temporarily strong growth and inflation, to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions,” Bailey said in his annual Mansion House speech.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

