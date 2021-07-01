BoE's Bailey warns against over-reaction to rising inflation

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday it was important not to over-react to a rise in inflation that was likely to prove temporary.
“It is important not to over-react to temporarily strong growth and inflation, to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions,” Bailey said in his annual Mansion House speech.
