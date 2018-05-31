FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 31, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Does UK FCA's Bailey want the Bank of England's top job? No comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - The chief of Britain’s financial regulator Andrew Bailey on Thursday declined to comment as to whether he was interested in succeeding Mark Carney as the Bank of England governor, saying he had a big job to do already.

Carney will step down in June 2019, three months after the country’s scheduled exit from the European Union, but Bailey, head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), would not say if he was interested in replacing him.

“I’ve got a very big job which I hugely enjoy,” he told BBC radio when asked about the BoE top job. Asked if he would also enjoy being Bank of England Governor, he said: “I’m not going to comment on that, because it’s not for me to say.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.