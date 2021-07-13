Bank of England keeping "very close eye" on housing market - Cunliffe

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is keeping a “very close eye” on surging house price growth but so far sees no risks to the broader economy, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on the extent to which a more active housing market with fast rising prices translates into household indebtedness which is the thing we’re worried about, an aggregate vulnerability in the economy, but that hasn’t happened so far,” Cunliffe told a news conference.