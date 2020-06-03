Financials
June 3, 2020 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of England delays report on health of UK banks to Aug. 6

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had delayed the publication of its regular assessment of the health of Britain’s banks, the Financial Stability Report (FSR), until Aug. 6 from a previous July 2 release date.

It cited last month’s publication of an interim version of the FSR which was released alongside a scenario suggesting economic output could return to pre-COVID levels next year, despite a 25% fall pencilled in for the current quarter. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

