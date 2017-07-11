FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Britain ups target for syndicated linker sales after record demand for 2056 bond
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 1:38 PM / a month ago

Britain ups target for syndicated linker sales after record demand for 2056 bond

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain raised its issuance target for index-linked bonds sold via syndication in the current financial year, after receiving record demand at the sale of a 40-year linker earlier on Tuesday.

Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt due in 2056 via a syndicate of banks, after attracting orders worth 14.9 billion pounds in nominal terms, the UK Debt Management Office said.

Investors paid approximately 4.5 billion pounds for the inflation-linked gilts with a face value of 2.5 billion pounds.

"In nominal terms the order book was the second largest at the 30 index-linked syndications we have held since 2009, and in cash terms it represented the largest," said DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman.

Given the strength of demand, the DMO raised the amount of index-linked bonds it intends to sell via syndication in 2017/18 to 12.5 billion pounds from 12.0 billion pounds previously.

Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Nomura acted as joint leads on Tuesday's transaction. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.