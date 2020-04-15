Bank of England to buy 554 mln stg of gilts over next 3 months

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it intended to buy 554 million pounds ($691.95 million) of British government bonds over the next three months independently of its main asset purchase programme.

The BoE said the purchases were part of its programme of investment of its free capital and reserves.

“The Bank is considering increasing its holdings of sterling supranational bonds over time,” it said. ($1 = 0.8006 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)