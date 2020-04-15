UPDATE 1-Bank of England to buy 554 mln stg of gilts over next 3 months

(Adds background on Q1 purchases)

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it intended to buy 554 million pounds ($692 million) of British government bonds over the next three months as part of its regular investment of its free capital and reserves.

The BoE said it would also buy 10 million pounds worth of sterling supranational bonds between April 15 and June 30.

In the first three months of 2020, the BoE bought 452 million pounds worth of gilts and 10 million pounds of sterling supranational bonds.

The purchases are separate from the BoE’s 645 billion-pound quantitative easing programme which it has ramped up to help the economy weather the shock of the coronavirus lockdown.