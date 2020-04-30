Bank of England's Boss quits to take Blackrock role

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Sandra Boss, an external member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee, is stepping down following her decision to take a role at U.S. investment company Blackrock, Britain’s central bank said on Thursday.

Boss started the part-time role at the BoE in September 2014 and was involved in a revamp of the central bank’s high value payments system.

“She will be missed but we wish her all the best in her new role,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said.

BlackRock named Boss, a U.S. former management consultant, as its new head of investment stewardship, where she will focus on topics like climate change and social issues. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)