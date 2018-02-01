FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 1, 2018 / 5:36 PM / in an hour

BoE studies stresses in "stretched" corporate bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it has begun simulating stresses in “stretched” bond markets to see if they risk undermining financial stability.

Alex Brazier, the BoE’s executive director for financial stability strategy and risk, said the Bank is turning its sights to market-based finance as companies issue far more bonds to raise funds than they did before the financial crisis.

“With credit markets and commercial property markets stretched, a broadening of our work is timely,” Brazier said in a speech on Thursday.

There were questions about resilience and liquidity in bond markets, even if the firms who operate on them are safe, Brazier said.

A key focus is so-called “liquidity mismatch” or difficulty in finding buyers or sellers of bonds in stressed markets.

Brazier said the BoE has been developing simulations of the impact of liquidity mismatch. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.