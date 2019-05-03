BoE's Broadbent undecided on whether to apply to succeed Carney

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday he had not decided whether he would apply to Britain’s finance ministry to succeed Mark Carney as BoE governor.

“I am both fully absorbed by and very privileged to have the job I have at the moment,” Broadbent said in a BBC radio interview following the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday.

Pressed on whether he would apply for the governorship before a June 5 deadline, he said: “I haven’t decided yet.” (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by James Davey)