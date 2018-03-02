Bank of England's Carney says some crypto-currencies will gain from regulation

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Some crypto-currencies will gain from being regulated but many others will fall by the wayside, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday.

Carney said crypto-currencies were failing as a form of money and showed many characteristics of a bubble in a speech earlier in the day, though he added that the technology showed some promise in cutting financial transaction costs.

“I think bringing crypto-currencies into the regulated tent, if you will, some will grow ... many more will fall by the wayside, but that’s a good thing. That’s a level playing field,” Carney said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.