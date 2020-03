LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the economic impact from coronavirus could be “large and sharp” and economic activity will likely weaken materially in the coming months.

"The Bank of England's role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large and sharp but should be temporary," Carney said at a press conference.