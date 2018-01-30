Bank of England's Carney says he "appreciated" Trump's dollar comments

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he appreciated U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments in favour of a strong dollar and said the U.S. economy continued to look strong even if other economies had also recently shown strength.

“I appreciated the president’s comments of last Friday on the dollar,” Carney told members of the upper house of Britain’s parliament when asked about the recent weakness of the U.S. currency.

“The U.S. economy is very strong, but relative to a strong U.S. economy, and arguably a strengthening U.S. economy, are others strengthening more, or in a more surprising way? And then there’s an adjustment. But certainly the fundamentals at present in the U.S. are quite robust.”

The U.S. dollar extended its fall against other currencies last week when U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was not concerned about where the dollar was in the short term. Trump later said he wanted to see a strong dollar.

Mnuchin’s comments raised concerns among some policymakers including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. (Reporting by David Milliken and Alistair Smout; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Gareth Jones)